Distribution of Palestinian Child Fatalities by Region*

This table shows the number of children killed as a result of Israeli military and settler presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since the beginning of the second Palestinian uprising against occupation, or Intifada, according to DCIP's documentation. These tables do not include children killed while involved in hostilities.
The table below is updated monthly. For more detailed statistics, please contact DCIP's Documentation Unit.
|Year
|Gaza
|Hebron
|Bethlehem
|Jericho
|Jerusalem
|Ramallah
|Tubas
|2000
|43
|9
|4
|0
|3
|7
|0
|2001
|64
|9
|5
|0
|4
|6
|0
|2002
|84
|13
|6
|0
|3
|11
|0
|2003
|74
|3
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|2004
|130
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2005
|28
|4
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0
|2006
|105
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2007
|33
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|2008
|101
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2009
|310
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2010
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2011
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2012
|40
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2013
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2014
|533
|3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|2015
|3
|6
|2
|0
|8
|3
|0
|2016
|3
|14
|1
|0
|5
|4
|0
|2017
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2018
|49
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2019
|23
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2020
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2021
|61
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2022
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Year
|Salfit
|Nablus
|Tulkarem
|Qalqilia
|Jenin
|Total
|2000
|3
|8
|6
|5
|5
|93
|2001
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|98
|2002
|0
|33
|10
|1
|31
|192
|2003
|2
|16
|9
|3
|14
|130
|2004
|0
|19
|3
|0
|5
|162
|2005
|1
|3
|4
|1
|5
|52
|2006
|0
|9
|1
|0
|4
|124
|2007
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|50
|2008
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|112
|2009
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|315
|2010
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2011
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2012
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|2013
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2014
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|546
|2015
|0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|31
|2016
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|35
|2017
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|15
|2018
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|57
|2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|2020
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2021
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|78
|2022
|0
|3
|0
|1
|10
|29
Total: 2227
*Region refers to the region where the child lived, not where the child was killed.Explore More Related Content