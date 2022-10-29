Child Fatalities

Filter By Area

Oct 29, 2022 - Child Fatalities

Distribution of Palestinian Child Fatalities by Region*

This table shows the number of children killed as a result of Israeli military and settler presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since the beginning of the second Palestinian uprising against occupation, or Intifada, according to DCIP's documentation. These tables do not include children killed while involved in hostilities.

The table below is updated monthly. For more detailed statistics, please contact DCIP's Documentation Unit.

Year Gaza Hebron Bethlehem Jericho Jerusalem Ramallah Tubas
2000 43 9 4 0 3 7 0
2001 64 9 5 0 4 6 0
2002 84 13 6 0 3 11 0
2003 74 3 1 0 3 5 0
2004 130 2 0 0 1 2 0
2005 28 4 0 1 0 5 0
2006 105 0 2 1 1 1 0
2007 33 2 0 0 2 7 0
2008 101 4 2 0 0 3 0
2009 310 3 0 0 0 0 0
2010 5 0 0 0 0 1 0
2011 14 1 0 0 0 0 0
2012 40 3 0 0 0 0 0
2013 1 0 1 0 0 2 0
2014 533 3 1 0 3 4 0
2015 3 6 2 0 8 3 0
2016 3 14 1 0 5 4 0
2017 3 1 2 0 1 3 0
2018 49 0 1 0 2 4 0
2019 23 1 1 0 1 2 0
2020 2 2 0 0 1 3 0
2021 61 3 1 0 2 2 1
2022 0 2 4 0 2 7 0

 

Year Salfit Nablus Tulkarem Qalqilia Jenin Total
2000 3 8 6 5 5 93
2001 0 1 0 3 6 98
2002 0 33 10 1 31 192
2003 2 16 9 3 14 130
2004 0 19 3 0 5 162
2005 1 3 4 1 5 52
2006 0 9 1 0 4 124
2007 0 0 2 0 4 50
2008 0 1 0 0 1 112
2009 0 0 0 0 2 315
2010 0 2 0 0 0 8
2011 0 0 0 0 0 15
2012 0 0 0 0 0 43
2013 0 0 0 0 1 5
2014 0 2 0 0 0 546
2015 0 4 0 0 5 31
2016 2 2 1 0 3 35
2017 0 1 1 0 3 15
2018 0 1 0 0 0 57
2019 0 0 0 0 0 28
2020 0 1 0 0 0 9
2021 1 6 0 0 1 78
2022 0 3 0 1 10 29

Total: 2227

 

*Region refers to the region where the child lived, not where the child was killed.

Explore More Related Content
Please wait...

Never miss an update.

Read the privacy policy.

We will never share your email address and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Close