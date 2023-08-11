Military Detention

Filter By Area

Aug 11, 2023 - Military Detention

Number of Palestinian Girls in Israeli Military Detention

A key component of DCIP’s work is to provide legal assistance to children detained in Israeli military detention and to compile accurate statistics on the number of children detained at any one time. The table below shows the number of Palestinian children held in Israeli prisons and detention centers at the end of each month. The table is updated monthly, but the data only provides a snapshot. The figures are compiled by DCIP from sources including the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) and Israeli army temporary detention facilities. 

 

 

Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
2008 2 3 3 4 3 6 6 5 6 6 5 7
2009 5 7 6 6 5 4 3 3 0 0 0 0
2010 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
2011 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
2012 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1
2013 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2014 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 4
2015 4 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 3 8
2016 8 12 15 12 13 11 11 11 12 12 10 11
2017 10 11 11 10 10 10 10 10 9 9 9 8
2018 7 7 7 7 6 5 3 2 1 2 2 1
2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - - - -
2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
2022 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 2
2023 1 1 0 1 1 1            
Explore More Related Content
Please wait...

Never miss an update.

Read the privacy policy.

We will never share your email address and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Close