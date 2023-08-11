Military Detention

Aug 11, 2023 - Military Detention

Number of Young (12-15) Palestinians in Israeli Military Detention

A key component of DCIP's work is to provide legal assistance to children detained in Israeli military detention and to compile accurate statistics on the number of children detained at any one time. The table below shows the number of Palestinian children held in Israeli prisons and detention centers at the end of each month. The table is updated monthly, but the data is only a snapshot. The figures are compiled by DCIP from sources including the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) and Israeli army temporary detention facilities. 

Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
2008 38 40 45 39 37 34 33 21 23 23 25 30
2009 50 54 53 47 39 47 42 39 40 44 41 42
2010 44 41 39 32 25 23 18 20 32 34 32 30
2011 34 45 45 37 38 38 40 34 35 30 33 19
2012 26 24 31 33 39 35 34 30 28 21 21 23
2013 31 39 39 44 48 41 35 30 27 15 16 14
2014 20 36 24 27 32 32 22 23 19 18 17 10
2015 15 25 26 17 21 22 19 21 27 78 116 116
2016 114 108 112 112 77 60 73 72 50 61 70 65
2017 70 66 59 63 74 60 52 48 55 60 61 78
2018 75 86 62 60 49 50 42 35 41 42 49 43
2019 46 32 30 31 31 26 28 22 27 25 18 26
2020 20 32 30 20 17 14 21 11 18 - - -
2021 - - - - - - 17 16 26 50 31 35
2022 29 28 20 24 23 22 18 19 19 32 29 21
2023 18 21 19 33 28 32            
