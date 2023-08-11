Number of Young (12-15) Palestinians in Israeli Military Detention

A key component of DCIP's work is to provide legal assistance to children detained in Israeli military detention and to compile accurate statistics on the number of children detained at any one time. The table below shows the number of Palestinian children held in Israeli prisons and detention centers at the end of each month. The table is updated monthly, but the data is only a snapshot. The figures are compiled by DCIP from sources including the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) and Israeli army temporary detention facilities.