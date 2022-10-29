Child Fatalities

Oct 29, 2022 - Child Fatalities

Distribution of Palestinian Child Fatalities by Age Group

This table shows the number of children killed as a result of Israeli military and settler presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since the beginning of the second Palestinian uprising against occupation, or Intifada, according to DCIP's documentation. These tables do not include children killed while involved in hostilities.

The table below is updated monthly. For more detailed statistics, please contact DCIP's Documentation Unit.

 

Note: For the figures of year 2022, the table does not include the children who were killed in the Gaza Strip during the Operation "Breaking Dawn", since DCIP field researchers are still investigating all the incidents. 

Year 0-8 9-12 13-15 16-17 Total
2000 4 9 34 46 93
2001 13 21 31 33 98
2002 50 33 62 47 192
2003 16 22 47 45 130
2004 13 29 58 62 162
2005 2 10 19 21 52
2006 26 12 40 46 124
2007 3 8 17 22 50
2008 22 13 38 39 112
2009 93 63 83 76 315
2010 0 0 3 5 8
2011 2 3 6 4 15
2012 18 8 8 9 43
2013 1 0 2 2 5
2014 248 119 99 80 546
2015 2 1 8 20 31
2016 1 2 13 19 35
2017 0 1 3 11 15
2018 2 3 29 23 57
2019 5 2 10 11 28
2020 0 0 3 6 9
2021 26 17 20 15 78
2022 0 1 5 23 29
Total: 2227
