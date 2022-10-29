Distribution of Palestinian Child Fatalities by Age Group

This table shows the number of children killed as a result of Israeli military and settler presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since the beginning of the second Palestinian uprising against occupation, or Intifada, according to DCIP's documentation. These tables do not include children killed while involved in hostilities.

The table below is updated monthly. For more detailed statistics, please contact DCIP's Documentation Unit.

Note: For the figures of year 2022, the table does not include the children who were killed in the Gaza Strip during the Operation "Breaking Dawn", since DCIP field researchers are still investigating all the incidents.