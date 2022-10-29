Child Fatalities

Oct 29, 2022 - Child Fatalities

Distribution of Palestinian Child Fatalities by Month

This table shows the number of children killed as a result of Israeli military and settler presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since the beginning of the second Palestinian uprising against occupation, or Intifada, according to DCIP's documentation. These tables do not include children killed while involved in hostilities.

The table below is updated monthly. For more detailed statistics, please contact DCIP's Documentation Unit.

Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total
2000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 34 45 11 93
2001 3 3 8 12 9 5 8 8 12 6 9 15 98
2002 3 9 35 36 15 10 13 10 12 19 16 14 192
2003 11 12 18 14 17 8 1 6 7 15 9 12 130
2004 6 3 15 14 36 8 13 9 25 21 6 6 162
2005 20 4 2 3 2 1 6 6 3 4 1 0 52
2006 3 3 5 6 2 9 40 14 10 5 24 3 124
2007 4 1 5 2 9 10 2 8 4 2 3 0 50
2008 6 10 22 21 4 4 2 1 2 0 0 40 112
2009 301 4 1 1 0 2 1 1 2 1 1 0 315
2010 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 8
2011 2 0 4 2 1 0 0 4 1 0 0 1 15
2012 0 0 4 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 35 1 43
2013 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
2014 1 0 1 0 2 2 368 164 3 2 1 2 546
2015 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 0 0 14 8 4 31
2016 6 8 8 1 0 2 1 0 5 1 1 2 35
2017 1 0 3 2 2 1 4 1 0 0 0 1 15
2018 4 2 1 5 10 4 9 3 7 6 3 3 57
2019 3 4 4 2 3 0 0 1 2 0 9 0 28
2020 2 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 9
2021 1 0 0 0 66 2 2 2 1 1 2 1 78
2022 0 2 3 3 5 2 2 3 2 7 - - 29
Total: 2227
