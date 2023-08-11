Military Detention

Aug 11, 2023 - Military Detention

Number of Palestinian Children (12-17) in Israeli Military Detention

Each year approximately 500-700 Palestinian children, some as young as 12 years old, are detained and prosecuted in the Israeli military court system. The most common charge is stone throwing.

A key component of DCI-Palestine’s work is to provide legal assistance to children detained in the Israeli military detention system and to compile accurate statistics on the number of children detained at any one time. The table below shows the number of Palestinian children held in Israeli prisons and detention centers at the end of each month. The table is updated monthly, but the data only provides a snapshot. The figures are compiled by DCI-Palestine from sources including the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) and Israeli army temporary detention facilities.

Since October 2020, the figures of the children incarcerated in temporarily detention centers operated by the Israel Army are not included in these tables. Also, the figures reflected in the last quarter of 2020 are estimated since the (IPS) did not provide the precise numbers.

Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Avg
2008 327 307 325 327 337 323 324 293 304 297 327 342 319
2009 389 423 420 391 346 355 342 339 326 325 306 305 355
2010 318 343 342 355 305 291 284 286 269 256 228 213 289
2011 222 221 226 220 211 209 202 180 164 150 161 135 192
2012 170 187 206 220 234 221 211 195 189 164 178 195 198
2013 223 236 238 238 223 193 195 179 179 159 173 154 199
2014 183 230 202 196 214 202 192 201 182 163 156 152 197
2015 163 182 182 164 163 160 153 155 171 307 412 422 220
2016 406 438 444 414 332 300 343 319 271 285 284 275 343
2017 301 297 289 303 331 318 304 297 325 318 313 352 312
2018 351 356 304 315 291 273 251 239 230 220 217 203 271
2019 209 205 215 205 201 210 210 185 188 185 182 186 198
2020 183 201 194 168 142 151 154 153 157 148 148 148 162
2021 130 146 143 138 161 170 162 157 159 177 155 144 154
2022 131 124 124 140 147 137 127 124 129 150 149 157 137
2023 152 149 151 176 160 160              
