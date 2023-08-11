Number of Palestinian Children (12-17) in Israeli Military Detention

Each year approximately 500-700 Palestinian children, some as young as 12 years old, are detained and prosecuted in the Israeli military court system. The most common charge is stone throwing.

A key component of DCI-Palestine’s work is to provide legal assistance to children detained in the Israeli military detention system and to compile accurate statistics on the number of children detained at any one time. The table below shows the number of Palestinian children held in Israeli prisons and detention centers at the end of each month. The table is updated monthly, but the data only provides a snapshot. The figures are compiled by DCI-Palestine from sources including the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) and Israeli army temporary detention facilities.

Since October 2020, the figures of the children incarcerated in temporarily detention centers operated by the Israel Army are not included in these tables. Also, the figures reflected in the last quarter of 2020 are estimated since the (IPS) did not provide the precise numbers.